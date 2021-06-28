KPMG promotes two super experts

KPMG Australia has promoted superannuation and self-managed super fund experts respectively to partners.

Cecilia Storniolo, the director of superannuation advisory, actuarial and financial risk, will become a partner on July 1.

She joined the consulting firm in March 2016, having previously worked at BT Financial Group, Asgard, St George Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Macquarie.

Storniolo also spent over four years at the Financial Services Council prior to joining KPMG, working in a senior policy management role covering financial advice and investment policy development.

Julie Dolan was recently made a partner, having joined KPMG two years ago. She is currently the head of self-managed superannuation funds and estate planning for KPMG Enterprise.

Dolan has spent more than 25 years advising private clients on the legislative application and strategic opportunities that arise with SMSFs.

Prior to KPMG, she worked in senior roles across several boutiques and Westpac.

She previously led the strategy and technical services team at software firm NowInfinity and served as a director at SMSF Blueprint, an SMSF trustee educational platform.