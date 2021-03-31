KPMG names chief executive

KPMG has appointed a long-standing partner as chief executive, taking over from Gary Wingrove.

Andrew Yates is currently national managing partner - audit, assurance and risk consulting. Prior to this, he was partner-in-charge for financial services audit in Sydney for over three years.

Yates joined the consulting firm as a graduate in 1990 and became a partner in 2001. During his tenure he has spent time working in New York and Hong Kong.

Yates will commence the role on 1 July 2021 at which point Wingrove will retire from the firm after eight years as chief executive and over 20 years as partner.

"Andrew is a values-driven leader. He can make tough business decisions while nurturing a strong culture. It's a privilege to be chief executive of this business and I'm looking forward to working closely with him as he prepares to take over the role," Wingrove said.

During Wingrove's tenure as chief executive KPMG has almost doubled in size and oversaw the revitalization of the firm's investment strategy which led to investments in talent, technology and acquisitions.

Yates said it is an honour to lead a firm that has been his professional life for over 30 years.

"KPMG has been my professional life, and I have a deep passion for the success of the firm and our people. I'm humbled to be asked to lead the firm as we continue to expand our contribution to our clients, the capital markets and society," he said.