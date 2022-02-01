NEWS
Investment

Korean pension fund spends in Sydney

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 FEB 2022   12:35PM

The National Pension Service of Korea is now one of the co-owners of Sydney's Darling Quarter.

Allianz Real Estate, on behalf of NPS and Allianz, has acquired 50% of Commonwealth Bank Place, also known as Darling Quarter.

The two paid $630 million for the stake, buying from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Lendlease retains its 50% stake.

The entire office component of the asset is leased to Commonwealth Bank. The total net lettable area sits at around 61,000 square meters across two towers of office and retail space, with 99.7% committed occupancy.

The asset was acquired via Allianz Real Estate's AREAP Core I Fund, which is a US$2.3 billion Singapore domiciled, close-end fund. The only investors in the fund are NPS and Allianz.

The aim of the fund is to hold a diversified portfolio of assets across the Asia Pacific region, with the fund having already acquired OUE Bayfront in Singapore last year.

"On behalf of NPS and Allianz, we are very happy to be investing in this landmark office building in Sydney, providing long-term value and stable cash flow. AREAP Core I is now 82% committed and this asset provides attractive diversification to the portfolio," Allianz Real Estate Asia Pacific chief executive Rushabh Desai said.

As at September last year, Allianz Real Estate's exposures in the region totalled US$8.8 billion; 20% is held in Australia.

The transaction is expected to complete this quarter.

Read more: AllianzNPSNational Pension Service of KoreaCommonwealth Bank PlaceAbu Dhabi Investment AuthorityLendleaseRushabh Desai
