Superannuation
Kogan execs chase big bonuses
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 20 NOV 2020   12:35PM

Online retailer Kogan, which has recently expanded into superannuation, has faced shareholder revolt over the bonuses it wants to pay its executives.

Kogan was one of the few businesses to relatively benefit from COVID-19, thanks to an uptick in online shopping. But its proposed bonuses for executives are still controversial.

At the company's annual general meeting today, chair Greg Ridder acknowledged that executive bonuses were of concern to shareholders.

The proxy voting results on the package of six million options, worth approximately $90 million, for chief executive Ruslan Kogan and chief financial officer and chief operating officer David Shafer.

The proxy voting results today were fairly split. More than 28 million shares voted in favour of the retention of options and more than 21 million voted against.

One shareholder asked whether the chief executive had threatened to quit. Ridder said he would not comment on that kind of speculation.

Ridder did, however, say the bonuses were necessary to attract, reward and retain key staff.

He claimed Kogan's remuneration for executives was actually below the level of other mid-cap companies with similar performance.

"We are one of the highest performing with among the lowest chief executive remuneration," he said.

Ridder said he had met with some of Kogan's largest shareholders, including industry super funds and institutional fund managers.

"What became clear from the meetings I had was that we should have held an [extraordinary general meeting] in May when we announced the grant of retention options to Ruslan [Kogan] and David [Shafer]," Ridder said.

"At the time, shareholders could only have dreamed that the value created for shareholders would be where it is today. With the benefit of hindsight, I think that had the EGM been held shortly after the announcement of the retention options, proxy advisers and the media would not have been distracted by the recent gains in share price when considering the value of the executive awards at the time they were announced."

Shareholders have been vocal in their objections to the retention options, Ridder said. However, he added that the objectors were mostly "recent entrants to the register" not those shareholders who have enjoyed the companies gains since IPO.

Kogan is currently trading at $17.69. In October, the share price was as high as $25. In its full year results, the company reported revenue of $497.9 million, up 13.5% year on year, and a gross profit of $126.5 million, up 39.6% year on year.

Read more: Greg RidderRuslan KoganDavid ShaferEGMIPO
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
