Koda Capital welcomes chief client officer

Koda Capital has appointed Cassandra Hinze to the new role.

Hinze commenced the role on Monday and is based in Sydney, she will report directly to Koda chief executive Paul Heath.

Going forward she will work alongside Koda's Investment Strategy Group (ISG) team in scaling its investment strategy capability, ensuring clients continue to receive access to global investment opportunities.

Hinze brings 25 years of experience to the financial services firm and has also been named a partner.

Before joining Koda, Hinze spent over nine years at AMP where she most recently held the title of general manager of AMP Advice.

Heath commented on the appointment and explained the firm has a "meaningful growth agenda."

"We're delighted that an executive of Cass' calibre has joined the team to help us realise our ambitions," he said.

"As we grow, we are continuing to invest in people and tools that help us deliver great experiences and outcomes for our clients, and Cass' appointment is the most recent example of this."

Hinze shared her excitement and said Koda is widely regarded as the leader of high-net-worth advice in Australia.

"I'm looking forward to working with Koda's ISG, advisers and broader team to continue delivering outstanding client experiences," she said.

Koda said it currently has close to 50 partners, 40 advisers and over $10 billion of client funds.