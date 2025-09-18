Koda Capital names first partner from career program

Koda Capital names first partner from career programBY STAFF WRITER | THURSDAY, 18 SEP 2025 2:02PM
Tom Oryl has been promoted to partner at Koda Capital, making him the first employee to progress through Koda's associate-to-partner pathway program.
Oryl joined Koda in 2018 as associate and became an adviser three years later, specialising in providing comprehensive investment, family office, and philanthropic advisory services to the group's high-net-worth clients.
"This is a special milestone. Tom is the first employee to have progressed through Koda's Associate-to-Partner pathway, a journey that reflects not only his deep client focus and professionalism, but also our commitment to growing future leaders from within," said the firm on a LinkedIn post.Koda Capital manages more than $14 billion in funds under advice and has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. The group has 54 partners and each adviser looks after 40 clients, on average, according to client statistics on its website.
Last May, five financial advisers from JB Were joined the company.
