Keybridge Capital cops another loss against WAM

The Federal Court has denied Keybridge Capital's appeal against Wilson Asset Management (WAM) and ordered them to pay costs in a court battle that has been dragging out for four years.

In June 2020, Keybridge launched legal proceedings against WAM alleging it had improperly transferred 16 million Keybridge shares into its own name.

Prior to the filing, WAM launched several takeover bids for Keybridge but to no success. Keybridge chief executive Nicholas Bolton alleged WAM transferred the shares in a bid to control the company.

In January 2021, the Supreme Court ruled against Keybridge and costs were awarded against the company.

Then in February 2022, Keybridge issued an ASX announcement stating its intention to make a conditional off-market takeover bid for WAM.

The same day, WAM wrote to Keybridge and issued an ASX announcement stating that it "[did] not consider that the Proposed Bid is genuine".

Keybridge called for a meeting of WAM, which was set to be held in person in March 2022. However, the WAM board changed the meeting to be held online as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

The WAM board told investors it did not support any of the resolutions proposed by Keybridge and they were denied by shareholders.

Keybridge took WAM to court claiming that moving the meeting to be online was "illegitimate" and sought to impugn the decision made by WAM's board to change the venue of the meeting.

The court ultimately denied Keybridge's case, leading to an appeal being lodged in the Federal Court which was also denied.

Now, in 2024, the Federal Court has ruled Keybridge must pay WAM's costs after the court admitted the matter had been "overlooked".

"We have now considered the parties' written submissions about costs, and having done so we are of the clear view that the grounds of appeal were sufficiently meritless to warrant, on accepted authority, the making of an order that the respondent's costs of and incidental to the appeal be paid on an indemnity basis," the court said.