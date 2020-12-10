Key advice reforms tabled

New regulation that requires financial advisers to disclose conflicts of interest and stamp out fees-for-no service have been tabled in parliament.

The Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response No. 2) Bill 2020 aims to strengthen many weaknesses in the financial advice industry, targeting three key areas: annual renewals and payments; restrictions on deducting advice fees from superannuation; and independent disclosure requirements.

Putting Commissioner Kenneth Hayne's recommendation 2.1 into practice, the new law is aiming to curb the fee-for-no-service problem.

Advisers must provide clients a fee disclosure statement outlining what is being charged and the services they are entitled to over the next 12 months. This also seeks permission to renew all annual ongoing fee arrangements. Written consent must also be obtained before fees are deducted on an ongoing basis.

Secondly, advisers have to disclosure any lack of independence in writing, as foreshadowed by recommendation 2.2. The new law cites Corporations Act section 923A(2) of what an "impartial" or "independent" adviser is: does not receive a commission, remuneration based on the volume of business placed by the product issuer or a gift.

Thirdly, superannuation funds cannot charge fees on an ongoing basis for personal advice provided to MySuper products (for a 12-month period). More generally, super funds cannot charge a member fees for advice provided unless the fee is charged in accordance with an arrangement that the member has agreed to (with the exception of intra-fund advice).

The Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Philip Kewin said while all three elements are important, the most significant issue for the AFA and its members is the new annual renewal obligation.

"Whilst the legislation does not entirely reflect our recommendation, it does incorporate some key elements, including one rather than three documents and greater flexibility and more time for clients to renew," he said.

Although ongoing fees for MySuper accounts will be banned, he said, other advice fees will still be permitted. "This is an important outcome."

Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Dante De Gori welcomed the reforms.

"It's great to see the government has made significant changes to the annual renewal arrangements in response to concerns raised by the FPA in relation to the annual renewal notice and anniversary date operation," he said.

"These changes demonstrate positive outcomes achieved for financial planners by the FPA so they can concentrate on assisting clients rather than managing administrative paperwork."