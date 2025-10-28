Newspaper icon
Investment

Kenya to establish sovereign wealth fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 28 OCT 2025   12:40PM

Kenya is planning to roll out its first sovereign wealth fund as it looks to safeguard its income derived from oil, gas and minerals mining.

The Kenya Sovereign Wealth Fund is designed to provide a buffer from fluctuations in resource revenues or macro-economic shocks; provide finance for strategic infrastructure investment priorities; and build a savings base for future generations when the nation's minerals and petroleum resources are exhausted.

It will be seeded with $2.3 billion (Ksh200bn) in capital.

In relation to strategic infrastructure investments, the Kenyan treasury said this may include but is not limited to agriculture, transport, housing, energy, water, and education and health investments.

It will be funded through a variety of revenue channels, including the government's share of profits from petroleum operations, petroleum and mining royalties, payments on grants of mining rights, and earnings from direct or indirect participation by the government in such activities.

According to the draft legislation for the creation of the fund, it will be limited in terms of what it can invest in. The exclusions include speculative derivatives, unlisted real estate, private equity, art and commodities.

The fund is to be managed by the Kenya Sovereign Wealth Fund Board, headquartered in Nairobi. It will also look to appoint a chief executive who will be able to hold the role for a maximum of eight years.

Kenya has had a severe public debt problem for some time, with its main creditors being the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. This was accrued on the back of rising inflation, high interest rates, floods and uncertainty resulting in protests and reduced spending.

According to the World Bank, in the 12 months to February 2025 its account deficit narrowed to 3.1% of GDP on the back of a rebound in exports of agricultural products. The World Bank estimates its real GDP will increase from 4.5% this year to 5% in FY27.

However, the country still faces structural issues around insufficient job creation and low wages, particularly for young people, the World Bank notes.

Read more: World BankKenya Sovereign Wealth FundInternational Monetary Fund
