NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Keep COVID-19 in perspective: Panel

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 18 MAY 2021   3:23PM

Geopolitical tensions took centre stage at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, with experts urging the audience to look at COVID-19 in greater context.

Founder and owner of IBISWorld and the Ruthven Institute, Phil Ruthven showed the audience a chart demonstrating the growth of global GDP every two years since 1940.

It showed that World War Two, the Global Financial Crisis and COVID-19 were the only worldwide recessions in that period.

Ruthven said it was government reactions to COVID-19, rather than the virus itself, that created this economic contraction.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Meanwhile, he said trade wars, dictatorships, increasing indebtedness and the ascent of Asia are the thematics creating tension that existed before COVID-19 and have not been disrupted by the pandemic - though it has distracted from other issues.

China overtook the US on GDP four years ago, Ruthven said. He projects that by 2025, Asia Pacific will account for 36% of global GDP.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Currently, Asia Pacific accounts for 34%. The region's percentage of global GDP has grown consistently since dropping to 16.3% in 1950. However, in 1970 Asia Pacific made up 26.1% of global GDP and North America a tiny 12.7%.

Western Europe's influence on global GDP is shrinking, as is North America's.

In 1913, Western Europe accounted for 35.5% of global GDP, now it makes up just 18.1% and Ruthven thinks that could shrink to 14% by 2025.

North America, meanwhile, has gone from 30.5% in 1950 to 19.3% now.

And this changing landscape is creating geopolitical tensions.

Ashley Townshend, director of foreign policy and defence at United States Studies Centre said the US is playing catchup when it comes to China, applying progressively aggressive policy in response to the rise of China.

He argued that two decades of "distraction" have resulted in Australia and the US failing to find an appropriate response to the rise of China.

He added that US-China regional competition is complex and nuanced.

PIMCO managing director and head of public policy Libby Cantrill agreed with Ruthven that COVID-19 needs a little perspective, in light of ongoing geopolitical issues like the trade way between the US and China.

Cantrill pointed out that the stimulus spend from the US government in response to COVID-19, at $5 trillion, is more than the US spent on World War Two.

"Biden thinks domestic strength is the best defence in foreign policy," she said.

Cantrill theorised that in light of the geopolitical tensions, US President Joe Biden is looking inwards - believing that a stronger, more prosperous US is the best defence against rising trade tensions.

And, she thinks Biden's policies could have a pleasant outcome.

"Our view is that we are likely to see 1980s style growth without 1970s style inflation," Cantrill said.

Read more: Conference of Major Superannuation FundsAshley TownshendGlobal Financial CrisisJoe BidenLibby CantrillPhil RuthvenPIMCORuthven InstituteUnited States Studies Centre
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Trustee of the Year announced
Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative
Boards should be "strap-on brains": Cosgrove
Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll
Kapstream co-founder announces career break
Fidelity hires sustainability director
Australia is coming back: Frydenberg
Research aims to solve cash conundrum
Australians bullish on 2021 recovery
Global net zero framework launched

Editor's Choice

Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Securities Australia (MSA) has copped a $126,000 fine for breaching market integrity rules, making this its fifth infringement in the last six years.

IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IOOF has handed a $23 billion index investing mandate to a global investment manager following Vanguard's decision to stop managing passive strategies for other institutions.

Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Addressing the annual Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, the Prince of Wales has asked Australia's super funds to get involved in his Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

KANIKA SOOD
Nearly seven in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation during COVID-19 are concerned the decision has made them less financially secure, according to a poll from the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Ross Barry

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.