Keep COVID-19 in perspective: Panel

Geopolitical tensions took centre stage at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, with experts urging the audience to look at COVID-19 in greater context.

Founder and owner of IBISWorld and the Ruthven Institute, Phil Ruthven showed the audience a chart demonstrating the growth of global GDP every two years since 1940.

It showed that World War Two, the Global Financial Crisis and COVID-19 were the only worldwide recessions in that period.

Ruthven said it was government reactions to COVID-19, rather than the virus itself, that created this economic contraction.

Meanwhile, he said trade wars, dictatorships, increasing indebtedness and the ascent of Asia are the thematics creating tension that existed before COVID-19 and have not been disrupted by the pandemic - though it has distracted from other issues.

China overtook the US on GDP four years ago, Ruthven said. He projects that by 2025, Asia Pacific will account for 36% of global GDP.

Currently, Asia Pacific accounts for 34%. The region's percentage of global GDP has grown consistently since dropping to 16.3% in 1950. However, in 1970 Asia Pacific made up 26.1% of global GDP and North America a tiny 12.7%.

Western Europe's influence on global GDP is shrinking, as is North America's.

In 1913, Western Europe accounted for 35.5% of global GDP, now it makes up just 18.1% and Ruthven thinks that could shrink to 14% by 2025.

North America, meanwhile, has gone from 30.5% in 1950 to 19.3% now.

And this changing landscape is creating geopolitical tensions.

Ashley Townshend, director of foreign policy and defence at United States Studies Centre said the US is playing catchup when it comes to China, applying progressively aggressive policy in response to the rise of China.

He argued that two decades of "distraction" have resulted in Australia and the US failing to find an appropriate response to the rise of China.

He added that US-China regional competition is complex and nuanced.

PIMCO managing director and head of public policy Libby Cantrill agreed with Ruthven that COVID-19 needs a little perspective, in light of ongoing geopolitical issues like the trade way between the US and China.

Cantrill pointed out that the stimulus spend from the US government in response to COVID-19, at $5 trillion, is more than the US spent on World War Two.

"Biden thinks domestic strength is the best defence in foreign policy," she said.

Cantrill theorised that in light of the geopolitical tensions, US President Joe Biden is looking inwards - believing that a stronger, more prosperous US is the best defence against rising trade tensions.

And, she thinks Biden's policies could have a pleasant outcome.

"Our view is that we are likely to see 1980s style growth without 1970s style inflation," Cantrill said.