Executive Appointments
Kapstream co-founder announces career break
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 13 MAY 2021   12:26PM

The co-founder of Kapstream Capital, a Janus Henderson subsidiary, will exit to take a "bittersweet" career break.

Nick Maroutsos' last day is slated for 1 October 2021. He co-founded Kapstream in 2006 with Kumar Palghat, a former PIMCO executive.

California-based Maroutsos was a vice president at PIMCO, starting in August 1999. From July 2015, Kapstream has operated autonomously under Janus Henderson with about $17 billion in funds under management.

In announcing Maroutsos' departure to Australian investors, Kapstream managing director James Bloom wrote in a client note that: "The last 12 months or so has been challenging for all and particularly so in countries harder hit by the pandemic; it's reflecting on this that has driven Nick to take a pause from his career to spend more time with family."

Sydney-based Bloom went on to write that Maroutsos "will be widely missed - especially so by those in the team here who worked with Nick prior to his move back to the US in 2013 - there is fortunately no impact to Australian portfolios which will continue to be managed by the Kapstream Sydney team under the leadership of Steve Goldman and Daniel Siluk".

In July 2020, Kapstream local head of credit Raymond Lee left the firm after nearly a decade. With Lee departing, the investment committee was left with Goldman, Maroutsos and Siluk at the time.

Under the leadership of global head of fixed income Jim Cielinski, portfolio managers Jason England and Siluk will remain in their current roles of co-managing the Janus Henderson Absolute Return Income strategy and related funds.

Andrew Mulliner, head of global aggregate, continues to serve in this role and oversee the multi-sector global bond portfolio strategies.

Cielinski said: "We thank Nick for his contribution to Janus Henderson, his unwavering commitment to our clients, and his involvement in developing the next generation of investors. Our dedicated Absolute Return Income team consists of thirteen people, of which Nick is one, split across the US and Australia."

On his departure, Maroutsos said: "While my decision to take a career break is bittersweet, I have the utmost confidence in the team and their investment process. Having worked closely with the team for many years, I have no doubt their talent and unwavering dedication to serving our clients will position them to generate solid returns."

"I thank the team and senior management for their trust over the past 15 years and will miss their professionalism and friendship."

Read more: Janus HendersonKapstream CapitalPIMCONick MaroutsosDaniel SilukJames BloomJim CielinskiRaymond LeeSteve GoldmanAndrew MullinerJason EnglandKapstream SydneyKumar Palghat
