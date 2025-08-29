Newspaper icon
K2 Asset Management seeks M&A partners

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 29 AUG 2025   12:35PM

As funds under management (FUM) hits nearly $5 billion, K2 Asset Management (KAM) flagged it is "now actively exploring mergers and acquisitions".

KAM's responsible entity (RE), trustee and administration business drove FUM growth in the 12 months to June, reaching $4.7 billion.

Its ETFs and listed fund services had $303.3 million while the funds management and investment advisory unit had $291 million.

Total FUM grew 14% year over year while revenues of $6.2 million increased by 17%. The group made a net profit after tax of $344,687, recovering from FY24's loss of $635,784.

The expansion of KAM's investment advisory services led by the newly created CIO office helped bolster revenues during the year.

Investment and advisory services include portfolio construction, optimisation, third-party fund selection and risk monitoring on behalf of wealth management and family office clients.

The RE and administration unit services 17 managers across over 30 products. Fees received from ongoing RE and trustee services, including licensing, rose by 30% during the period.

As a pathway to accelerate growth, KAM chief executive Hollie Wight said the board is now actively exploring mergers and acquisitions.

"K2 is focused on identifying strategic, value-accretive opportunities that align with its long-term vision that will further consolidate its position across the various business pillars," she said.

"The board has confirmed, given the strength of the current portfolio and the depth of new business pipeline, they expect to see continued revenue growth in the coming year. The long-term client relationships, recurring fee structures, and prudent cost management practices support this positive outlook."

Wight was promoted to chief executive in January after serving as managing director and head of responsible entity and trustee services since 2005.

Wight added that the board is committed to driving the continued growth of AUM within the RE pillar, while also actively seeking to expand this service offering.

"With ongoing consolidation in the industry, we believe K2 is exceptionally well positioned to benefit and scale further as new opportunities arise," she said.

