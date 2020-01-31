NEWS
Executive Appointments
K2 appoints head of research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   11:59AM

K2 Asset Management has created a new role of head of research and appointed an industry veteran to assist the business with its future growth ambitions.

George Boubouras will step into the position with over 25 years' experience in the financial services industry.

He has previously worked as managing partner and chief investment officer at Contango Asset Management, head of income strategy at UBS and chief investment officer and head of asset management at Equity Trustees.

Boubouras has also held senior roles at HSBC Global Asset Management, Macquarie Group, Westpac, NSW Treasury and UBS (then SBC).

K2 chief executive Campbell Neal said: "[Boubouras] brings with him a wealth of experience from both an economic and business background and we are delighted to have the caliber of [Boubouras] join the team."

Boubouras said he is excited to join a long running and successful funds management team.

"I look forwarded to contributing to the K2 Asset Management journey," Boubouras said.

K2, which was established in 1999, is an Australian based equity fund manager offering strategies for retail, wholesale and institutional investors with around $131.5 million in funds under management.

Latest News
