Investment

JPMorgan developing investment advice AI

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 30 MAY 2023   12:52PM

JPMorgan has filed a trademark for an AI-powered investment advisory tool, IndexGPT.

It's envisioned IndexGPT will harness the power of "cloud computing software using artificial intelligence" to analyse and select securities that are tailored to the unique needs of customers, according to the trademark filing.

While the investment bank declined to comment on IndexGPT, JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon lauded the potential of AI in a recent letter to shareholders.

"AI and the raw material that feeds it data will be critical to our company's future success - the importance of implementing new technologies simply cannot be overstated," Dimon said.

"We already have more than 300 AI use cases in production today for risk, prospecting, marketing, customer experience and fraud prevention, and AI runs throughout our payments processing and money movement systems across the globe."

Currently JPMorgan has over 1000 employees involved in data management, 900 data scientists working on AI and machine learning models, as well as 600 machine learning engineers writing the code to put these models into action.

The bank is looking at potential applications of AI across various areas, including natural language processing, time series analysis, and reinforcement learning.

Addressing ethical considerations, Dimon added that the bank had deployed an interdisciplinary team of ethicists who ensure the responsible use of AI, anticipate regulations, and promote trust with clients, customers, and communities.

In line with this, during the banks Investor Day Conference, chief information officer Lori Beer noted that an interdisciplinary team assists in assessing risks and building appropriate controls to prevent misuse.

"With great power comes great responsibility, and we take the responsible use of AI very seriously," Beer said.

"We have an interdisciplinary team that helps us to assess the risks and build appropriate controls to prevent unintended misuse, comply with regulation, and promote trust with our customers and communities. This team includes ethicists, data scientists, engineers, AI researchers, and risk and control professionals."

