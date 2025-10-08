Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 OCT 2025   11:12AM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has partnered with Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) to launch four low-cost ETF models.

The strategic asset allocation models include conservative, balanced, growth, and high growth options.

The models are a low-cost solution blending active and passive management and will be accessible to wealth managers and financial advisers through third-party investment platforms.

The solution comes amidst a cultural shift towards a holistic wealth management approach, and subsequent increased adoption of models in Australia, improving efficiency gains and empowering advisers to provide more personalised advice and consistent portfolio outcomes, JPMAM said.

JPMAM head of wholesale for Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said the launch addresses a clear market need, with the models constructed using insights from JPMAM's Long-term Capital Market Assumptions report.

"Last year's report reinforced the importance of building goal-aligned portfolios that can withstand market volatility and seize growth opportunities. These low-cost models which combine active ETFs from JPMAM and passive index ETFs from Vanguard are a true reflection of this," he said.

Vanguard Investments Australia head of financial adviser services Rachel White described the collaboration reflects an industry evolution.

"We are excited to be the index partner with JPMAM on their new models," she said.

"As we continue to support our longstanding adviser base, these models also enable us to thoughtfully extend our reach into the broker and private wealth segment-providing a compelling blend of active and passive strategies."

Read more: JPMAMJ.P. Morgan Asset ManagementVanguard Investments AustraliaCapital Market Assumption
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CFS taps JPMAM for global strategies mandates
BT launches new low-cost investment menu
FEATURE: Hyped up
CFS taps JPMAM for private equity push
Commonwealth Private, JPMAM launch Private Wealth Advantage
Why emotions, cash derail good investments
DeepSeek, Alibaba: Silver linings for emerging markets strategy
J.P. MAM slashes recession probability to 30%
Coller Capital hires from L1 Capital
Aussie ETF market tipped to hit $300bn in 2025

Editor's Choice

JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

ANGELIQUE MINAS
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vanguard have partnered to launch four low-cost ETF models in Australia.

Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities

MATTHEW WAI
Aware Super has integrated Ortec Finance's performance measurement and attribution software to enhance its ability to measure and manage investment performance, including improved currency hedge capabilities, across its portfolio.

ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest

KARREN VERGARA
Too many auditors are failing the independence test and breaching conflicts of interest obligations, according to an ASIC investigation.

Retail investors want true hedge fund exposure: Morningstar

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and financial adviser-led investors, who demand exposures to hedge funds, continue to face substantial hurdles and receive lower returns from similar strategies, according to Morningstar.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media