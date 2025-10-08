JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has partnered with Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) to launch four low-cost ETF models.

The strategic asset allocation models include conservative, balanced, growth, and high growth options.

The models are a low-cost solution blending active and passive management and will be accessible to wealth managers and financial advisers through third-party investment platforms.

The solution comes amidst a cultural shift towards a holistic wealth management approach, and subsequent increased adoption of models in Australia, improving efficiency gains and empowering advisers to provide more personalised advice and consistent portfolio outcomes, JPMAM said.

JPMAM head of wholesale for Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said the launch addresses a clear market need, with the models constructed using insights from JPMAM's Long-term Capital Market Assumptions report.

"Last year's report reinforced the importance of building goal-aligned portfolios that can withstand market volatility and seize growth opportunities. These low-cost models which combine active ETFs from JPMAM and passive index ETFs from Vanguard are a true reflection of this," he said.

Vanguard Investments Australia head of financial adviser services Rachel White described the collaboration reflects an industry evolution.

"We are excited to be the index partner with JPMAM on their new models," she said.

"As we continue to support our longstanding adviser base, these models also enable us to thoughtfully extend our reach into the broker and private wealth segment-providing a compelling blend of active and passive strategies."