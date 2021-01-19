JPMAM hires ESG expert

J. P. Morgan Asset Management has welcomed an ESG data expert as the regional lead for investment stewardship as part of its commitment to sustainable investing.

Felix Lam is the new head of investment stewardship for Asia ex-Japan. His responsibilities include overseeing the firm's regional stewardship approach by leading corporate engagement, proxy voting and stewardship reporting.

Lam came from CCB International Securities, a Hong-Kong-based equity research firm. At CCB, he served as head of power, energy and materials research. Before that, he was head of materials and China property research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Another recent hire is Robert Harden, who works as a sustainable investing research analyst, joining JPMAM in November last year.

Harden is focused on applying data science and machine learning techniques towards ESG data and materiality research and China ESG initiatives. Prior to the appointment, Harden was a data scientist on JPMAM's trading research team.

Both hires are based in Hong Kong, reporting to Jennifer Wu, the global head of sustainable investing.

Wu commented: "Felix brings extensive expertise in equity research and ESG engagement, particularly in Greater China companies. He will help us to significantly boost to our Investment Stewardship efforts. Meanwhile, Robert's addition to the team will accelerate our work in utilising data science and artificial intelligence, as we believe harnessing data will significantly advance sustainable investing."

Last July, the firm appointed Shizuko Ohmi as head of investment stewardship for Japan.