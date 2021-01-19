NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
JPMAM hires ESG expert
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   12:45PM

J. P. Morgan Asset Management has welcomed an ESG data expert as the regional lead for investment stewardship as part of its commitment to sustainable investing.

Felix Lam is the new head of investment stewardship for Asia ex-Japan. His responsibilities include overseeing the firm's regional stewardship approach by leading corporate engagement, proxy voting and stewardship reporting.

Lam came from CCB International Securities, a Hong-Kong-based equity research firm. At CCB, he served as head of power, energy and materials research. Before that, he was head of materials and China property research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Another recent hire is Robert Harden, who works as a sustainable investing research analyst, joining JPMAM in November last year.

Harden is focused on applying data science and machine learning techniques towards ESG data and materiality research and China ESG initiatives. Prior to the appointment, Harden was a data scientist on JPMAM's trading research team.

Both hires are based in Hong Kong, reporting to Jennifer Wu, the global head of sustainable investing.

Wu commented: "Felix brings extensive expertise in equity research and ESG engagement, particularly in Greater China companies. He will help us to significantly boost to our Investment Stewardship efforts. Meanwhile, Robert's addition to the team will accelerate our work in utilising data science and artificial intelligence, as we believe harnessing data will significantly advance sustainable investing."

Last July, the firm appointed Shizuko Ohmi as head of investment stewardship for Japan.

Read more: JPMAMJ. P. Morgan Asset ManagementRobert HardenFelix LamJennifer WuDaiwa Capital MarketsShizuko Ohmi
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
COVID-19 to remain dominant in 2021
Rest appoints three investment specialists
Alternative assets are the new bonds: JPMAM
J.P. Morgan launches ESG integration policy
Former JPMAM executive joins boutique advice group
JPMAM global fixed income CIO exits
Emerging markets must be long-term bet
Are ETFs really the next smartphones?
What do future asset managers look like?
JPMorgan fund excludes tobacco, cuts fees
Editor's Choice
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
KARREN VERGARA
The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ANNABELLE DICKSON
As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.
HUB24 posts record inflows
KANIKA SOOD
HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something L92HeJsl