Executive Appointments

JPMAM appoints sustainable investing head

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 17 MAR 2022   12:36PM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's (JPMAM) appointed a new head of sustainable investing research, based in London.

Roland Rott has been made head of sustainable investing research, which is a newly created role for JPMAM with a global remit.

Rott will oversee a team including several climate scientists, who specialise in developing ESG and thematic research, data, and analytical solutions for JPMAM's portfolio managers, research analysts and clients.

The team is also responsible for the creation and evolution of JPMAM's proprietary data driven ESG score, and embedding climate analytics and data into JPMAM's investment processes.

Rott will report to JPMAM global head of sustainable investing Jennifer Wu in his new position.

"Roland brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will support and enhance our sustainable investing efforts, both with clients and internal partners," Wu said.

"Roland is a great compliment to the existing team, which includes a diverse mix of talent ranging from sustainable investing specialists, stewardship specialists, climate scientists, academics, researchers, as well as those with a background in traditional fundamental portfolio management. We're excited to have Roland join our team."

Rott joins from La Française Group where he was head of ESG and sustainable investment research, leading a buy-side ESG research team to cover a range of actively managed equity and credit portfolios.

Prior to that, Rott held positions GO Investment Partners and DWS Investment.

