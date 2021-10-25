NEWS
Family Office

Joining the 1% around the world: Analysis

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 25 OCT 2021   12:13PM

New analysis reveals that Australians would have to work 66 years and five months to join the country's wealthiest 1%, while Chinese workers would need more than 101 years in the workforce to join China's 1%.

In a stark illustration of wealth inequality around the world, money.co.uk (a UK-based comparison site) has analysed the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2021 and World Bank data on the adjusted net national income per capita statistics to determine how long a person would have to work on an average wage to join the 1% in their country.

Australians would need 66 years and five months to earn the $2.8 million required to be in the 1% of the wealthiest Australians.

It also takes $2.8 million to join the 1% in New Zealand, but with a lower average wage a New Zealander would have to work 81 years and six months.

With the most significant wealth disparity of the countries analysed, Chinese workers face an uphill battle when it comes to social mobility according to the analysis.

A tiny, adjusted net national annual income per capita of $8394 means that a worker in China needs 101 years and three months to earn the $850,000 that would put them among the wealthiest 1% in the country.

In the United States, it would take working Americans with a net national income of $55,419 roughly 79 years and five months to meet the required wealth of $4.4 million to reach the top 1%.

At the other end of the scale, Kenyans would be required to work for a shorter 13 years and five months to meet the country's 1% wealth bracket. Despite an average income of just over $1400 annually, Kenyans are closer to achieving the $20,000 required to join the 1% in their country than any of the other nations analysed.

In Vietnam, it would still take roughly 74 years to earn the $160,000 required to join the 1% as a result of a lower net national income of $2163.

