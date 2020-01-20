Job boom expected in 2020

Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.

According to new figures from Super Recruiters, 32% of wealth management organisations expect to hire more employees in 2020 while 42% anticipate they will maintain their current number of staff.

However, 16% said technology would likely replace some roles.

"There needs to be a better balance by wealth management firms seeking staff. Algorithms and automation cannot substitute for someone who can identify and match proven performance, cultural fit, skills and personality traits with what wealth managers need," Super Recruiters executive director Sally Humphris said.

Of those looking to hire, sales professionals will be in greatest demand, followed closely by risk and compliance specialists. Operations roles and customer or member engagement roles will also be in demand.

Among those surveyed, the top three factors considered when selecting c-suite leaders are cultural fit; proven experience; and technical skills.

Nobody surveyed said qualifications or remuneration were important factors.

The recruitment agency said it is fielding an increasing number of complaints from job seekers applying for roles and not getting a response - even when they have all the skills and experience.

Humphris said it comes down to understanding how job search algorithms work.

"A job ad can elicit hundreds, even thousands, of responses and many of the applications will be unsuitable. But all must be digitally or manually screened by a recruiter to identify a shortlist of appropriate candidates," she said.

"You have probably noticed how some recruiters use digital technology to search LinkedIn profiles, as exemplified by those LinkedIn notes that say you appeared in so many searches this week."

