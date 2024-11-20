JBWere restructures, chief executive exits

JBWere has undergone a restructure which has seen Maria Lykouras leave the company after more than two years as chief executive.

JBWere will be led by NAB executive, private wealth Michael Saadie. Two newly created roles will report directly into Saadie. One will be filled by current JBWere chief investment officer Sally Auld in an expanded capacity and the bank is looking to hire for the other.

Financial Standard understands that Lykouras' role was made redundant during the restructure, and she opted not to take another role within the business.

"NAB Private Wealth is evolving to ensure we're delivering the best experience for our high-net-worth clients," Saadie said.

"Maria Lykouras ... has played an important role in the growth of JBWere. She has delivered significant process improvements to enhance our clients' service experiences and led key research initiatives.

"I want to thank Maria for her commitment and leadership of the JBWere business and we wish her well."

Prior to JBWere, Lykouras was at Commonwealth Bank for 10 years and worked across various leadership roles within the now defunct financial advice business.

She has also held senior roles at BT Financial Group and Count Financial.

In a profile interview earlier this month, Lykouras - who was the first woman to lead JBWere - told Financial Standard how she leveraged her role as one of the top female voices in the industry to advocate for women.

"I am one of the few female leaders in a wealth management firm, and there's not enough women in this industry, particularly in adviser roles. Being in this role gives me an opportunity to be a voice," she said.

"It has put me into a position where, not only can I help my clients, not only can I help my people, not only can I help the broader communities, but I can specifically also help women to succeed."

She described the company as a "treasure of a business" which she believed was making the right impact.