Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

JBWere restructures, chief executive exits

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 NOV 2024   2:36PM

JBWere has undergone a restructure which has seen Maria Lykouras leave the company after more than two years as chief executive.

JBWere will be led by NAB executive, private wealth Michael Saadie. Two newly created roles will report directly into Saadie. One will be filled by current JBWere chief investment officer Sally Auld in an expanded capacity and the bank is looking to hire for the other.

Financial Standard understands that Lykouras' role was made redundant during the restructure, and she opted not to take another role within the business.

"NAB Private Wealth is evolving to ensure we're delivering the best experience for our high-net-worth clients," Saadie said.

"Maria Lykouras ... has played an important role in the growth of JBWere. She has delivered significant process improvements to enhance our clients' service experiences and led key research initiatives.

"I want to thank Maria for her commitment and leadership of the JBWere business and we wish her well."

Prior to JBWere, Lykouras was at Commonwealth Bank for 10 years and worked across various leadership roles within the now defunct financial advice business.

She has also held senior roles at BT Financial Group and Count Financial.

In a profile interview earlier this month, Lykouras - who was the first woman to lead JBWere - told Financial Standard how she leveraged her role as one of the top female voices in the industry to advocate for women.

"I am one of the few female leaders in a wealth management firm, and there's not enough women in this industry, particularly in adviser roles. Being in this role gives me an opportunity to be a voice," she said.

"It has put me into a position where, not only can I help my clients, not only can I help my people, not only can I help the broader communities, but I can specifically also help women to succeed."

She described the company as a "treasure of a business" which she believed was making the right impact.

Read more: JBWereMaria LykourasFinancial StandardBT Financial GroupCommonwealth BankCount FinancialMichael SaadieNAB Private WealthSally Auld
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Prime Super names investments lead
Cbus confirms CFMEU nominations to board
QIC backs Virescent Ventures
Fair Work ruling, ASIC put offshoring arrangements on notice
Bragg calls for Cbus to front Senate
ASIC sues Cbus over insurance claim delays: 'We're sorry'
LGT Crestone takes over remainder of Commonwealth Bank's advice business
GQG's FUM pulls back, breaks six-month streak
Federal Court appoints receivers to ALAMMC Developments
Australian Retirement Trust works to resolve ongoing outages

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to pay $4.2m for delayed claims handling

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
The super fund said it would soon start a program to compensate beneficiaries whose death benefit claims took longer than the fund's internal target handling time.

Future Fund to back energy transition, residential housing

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
The Future Fund has been handed a new mandate, with the government directing it to prioritise investments in the energy transition, residential housing, and infrastructure.

Coalition urges super funds to push for QAR reforms

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:22PM
The shadow minister for financial services has told super funds the Coalition has "got your back" as he urged funds to put pressure on the Albanese government to legislate the QAR reforms.

Pinnacle goes global with acquisitions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Having successfully completed a $400 million placement in support, Pinnacle Investment Management is acquiring stakes in two international fund managers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Kellie Wood

Kellie Wood

HEAD OF FIXED INCOME
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia's Kellie Wood talks about winning a lot, so much so that it's become a well-intentioned joke with her co-workers - but it's this ambitious attitude that spurs her on every day. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach