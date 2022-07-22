Newspaper icon
JBWere appoints head of investment funds research

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 22 JUL 2022   12:24PM

JBWere has named Chris Karapalidis as its head of investment funds research.

Karapalidis will lead the team responsible for identifying high quality externally managed strategies across all asset classes and the construction of model portfolios, reporting into head of markets and investment group Grant Reid.

Karapalidis joined JBWere in 2018 as a consultant within the managed research team and in May began acting as head of managed research after Sally Campbell vacated the position.

He previously worked as an analyst for APRA reviewing superannuation funds.

Karapalidis also held a position at Aviva Research where he was responsible for investment fund analysis on the Navigator Investment Service which was subsequently taken over by MLC.

He spent seven years with MLC's ThreeSixty research team which provided fund research services to JBWere between 2014 and 2018.

JBWere chief investment officer Sally Auld commented that Karapalidis brings extensive experience to the position, acting in the role which was previously known as head of managed research since late May.

"We're proud to offer an internal candidate of Chris' calibre the opportunity to step into this senior role," she said.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see internal talent come through as our preferred candidate in a thorough and competitive external recruitment process."

The appointment takes effect immediately.

