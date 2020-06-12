JBWere appoints advice general manager

JBWere has followed up last week's appointment of a new chief investment officer with a new general manager of advice.

Andrew Bird, who was most recently JBWere's head of advice for Victoria, is moving into the role of general manager, advice after three and a half years with the company.

Bird replaces Neville Azzopardi, who resigned in March along with the firm's chief investment officer James Wright.

"Andrew joined JBWere in September 2016 and his career spans more than 30 years across roles based in Melbourne, Tokyo, London, Jakarta and Singapore," JBWere chief executive Justin Greiner said in an email to employees, which also says the appointment was made after a global search.

"During this time, Andrew worked for leading Australian and international institutions, including Fidelity, Schroder's, Citi Private Bank, Credit Suisse, Templeton Global, UBS and Lippo."

On June 5, JBWere hired J.P. Morgan's chief economist and head of Australia and New Zealand fixed income and FX strategy Sally Auld as its new chief investment officer.

Auld commences in the role on September 7.

JBWere had $52.3 billion in funds under advice and $28.2 billion in funds under management at March 2020. It manages $8 billion in the charitable space across Australia and New Zealand.