Executive Appointments

Jarden expands research team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 APR 2022   12:41PM

The investment and advisory group has appointed Ben Lyons and Jon Bishop as co-heads of resources research as it readies a Perth office.

Together, the pair have nearly 50 years of experience covering the Australian mining sector.

Alongside Nik Burns, who heads oil and gas research, this completes Jarden's senior research team across the energy and resources sector.

Lyons has more than 20 years' experience covering the Australian mining sector.

He spent the past five years at Yarra Capital Management as a senior investment manager based in Melbourne, responsible for covering the resources and energy sectors across the ASX 300.

Bishop has more than 25 years' experience in mining and resources, including positions at BHP, Woodside Energy and most recently at EurozHartleys Ltd.

Joining in late June, both Lyons and Bishop will be based in Jarden's Perth office, which is expected to open in the second half of this year.

Jarden has also promoted head of diversified financials research Kieren Chidgey to deputy head of research.

"Chidgey been instrumental in building out the Australian research team and strategy," Jarden said.

"This position recognises his contribution and our focus on executing our research 2.0 strategy, through industry leading product, alternative data and cross-sector collaboration."

Jarden said the appointments will help it realise its goal of covering more than 240 stocks across Australia and New Zealand. It currently covers 200, with 135 being in Australia.

VIEW COMMENTS

