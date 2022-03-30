Newspaper icon
Janus Henderson launches net zero ETF

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 MAR 2022   11:57AM

Janus Henderson has launched the Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX: JZRO) in Australia.

It's the third active ETF the manager has launched in Australia and invests in a global equity portfolio of resources companies positioned to transition to a low-carbon future.

JZRO typically holds between 25 to 50 companies diversified by sector, market capitalisation and country.

"At Janus Henderson Investors Australia, we are committed to expanding and extending our product offering to meet the growing ESG investing demands of our clients, while also offering Janus Henderson's high-quality global products to Australian investors," Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said.

"We firmly believe our active management approach allows us to most effectively implement ESG considerations into our products. Following the successful launches of our Global Sustainable Equity Active ETF (FUTR) in September 2021, and our Tactical Income Active ETF (TACT) in July 2020, we continue to provide Australians with actively managed sustainable investment options, helping them to build their portfolios in a cost-efficient and flexible way, while also contributing to the shift to net zero."

The ETF is also available as an unlisted managed fund.

It is jointly managed by Janus Henderson head of global natural resources Daniel Sullivan, and Sydney-based portfolio managers Tim Gerrard and Darko Kuzmanovic, as well as London-based portfolio manager Tal Lomnitzer.

"Natural resources remain the essential building blocks of daily life and continue to underpin our economic and social progress," Sullivan said.

"We believe sustainable natural resource companies have a key role to play in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy through the deployment of renewable energy technologies like solar and electric vehicles on a large scale. Such technologies require significantly greater amounts of minerals such as copper, aluminium, nickel, lithium, and cobalt, offering an opportunity for investors."

