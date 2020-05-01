Janus Henderson hit by COVID-19

Janus Henderson assets under management fell 21% compared to the prior quarter, citing the impact of COVID-19.

The company said first quarter operating income was US$332.4 million compared to US$154.3 million in the prior quarter.

It also noted goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges of $487.3 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Dick Weil, chief executive of Janus Henderson, said the company's top priority has been ensuring the health and safety of its employees.

"In a short time, we have successfully implemented business continuity across all of our offices enabling us to continue to deliver for our clients," Weil said.

"As an active manager, we have an important role in helping our clients navigate and make sense of volatile markets."

Weil said the company's financial foundation remains very strong considering its strong first quarter results, US$800 million cash on the balance sheet and little debt.

"As you would expect we are managing our expenses carefully and the focus we have had on cost discipline will also support our positioning through this period," Weil said.

"We continue to be a highly cash-generative business, which supports the ongoing needs of the business whilst returning cash to shareholders."

The company declared a dividend of US$0.36 per share and added that as part of the US$200 million on-market buyback programme, it purchased around 2.1 million ordinary shares for a total of US$31.2 million.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.