Janus Henderson announces equity team changes

Janus Henderson has announced the appointment of a new director of centralised equity research.

Matthew Peron will take on the role effective April 13 and will be based in the US.

Peron will oversee the firm's centralised equity research function and be named as portfolio manager on all research strategies.

Peron has 29 years of financial experience, of which he dedicated eight years to fixed income.

Further, he has 21 years of experience working in various senior roles in equities, as a portfolio manager, group lead, director of research, as well as also running various quantitative strategies and teams.

He was most recently chief investment officer for City National Rochdale, a role he held since 2018.

Prior to joining the firm, Peron served as an executive vice president and managing director of global equity at Northern Trust in Chicago and as a member of the asset allocation committee.

Peron was also the director of equity research and was lead manager on several fundamental and quantitative strategies at Northern Trust.

Janus Henderson said Carmel Wellso, existing director of central equity research, will begin a "well deserved", six-month sabbatical beginning July 1.

"Until then, she will work closely with Peron to ensure a seamless transition," the company said.

"She was heavily involved in the selection of Peron and believes he is an excellent fit for the research team and Janus Henderson culture."

After her six-month sabbatical, Wellso will determine in what capacity she would like to return to Janus Henderson.

Janus Henderson co-head of equities, George Maris, said the company is pleased to welcome Peron to the team.

"We believe his extensive investment and leadership experience will complement our risk-adjusted return driven investment philosophy, help ensure a seamless transition and support the team to continue delivering valuable investment performance on behalf of our clients," Maris said.

"Carmel has made significant contributions to the firm over the past 12 years, including, but not limited to, enhancing the capabilities of the centralised equity research team and more broadly as a senior leader within Janus Henderson."

"I know I speak for the entire firm when I say her leadership, insight, commitment and friendship will be missed. We look forward to welcoming her back after a well-deserved break."