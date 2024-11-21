JANA snags Ignition Advice executive

JANA Investment Advisors has appointed a general manager of technology and data to lead its IT and data management strategy.

Enda Mahoney, who has been with Ignition Advice for a little over a year as its chief platform and technology officer, has taken on the role. Mahoney led Ignition Advice's development of a low-code digital advice platform for global clients.

He brings over 30 years of digital financial services experience having worked in senior capacities at BT Investment Management, BlackRock, and Macquarie Group.

Before his time at Ignition Advice, Mahoney was the chief information and technology officer at Mason Stevens for five years.

In the new role, Mahoney will continue to bolster the firm's data and technological capabilities, focusing on integrating advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to align with JANA's strategic objectives.

He will also be responsible for fostering new opportunities and enhancing service delivery for clients.

Mahoney will report directly to JANA chief executive Georgina Dudley.

Dudley said Mahoney will leverage his expertise to implement innovative solutions.

"Enda's proven track record in delivering high-impact platforms and driving technology transformations is exactly what JANA needs at this stage of our growth," Dudley said.

"His experience in building scalable, secure technology environments will allow us to deliver greater value to clients and reinforce our commitment to innovation in the asset consulting space."

Commenting on his appointment, Mahoney said: "JANA's vision to evolve its digital and data capabilities resonates strongly with me, and I am excited to contribute to a future-ready, secure, and scalable technology platform that supports our clients' needs and the firm's growth objectives."