JANA bolsters senior team with three key appointments

JANA Investment Advisers has announced a series of senior appointments, expanding its senior leadership across infrastructure, alternatives, and sustainability.

The asset consultant has appointed John Xu as head of infrastructure, Chris McAvoy as head of alternative investment strategy research, and Suzy Yoon as sustainability lead.

Xu brings over 15 years of investment experience in infrastructure, having served in senior buy-side roles in Australia and Europe with Infracapital and Hastings.

He has extensive M&A, asset management, and operational experience. Most recently, he held leading roles driving business transformation and operations with a focus on digital infrastructure in Australia.

As infrastructure head, he will lead the investment direction of JANA's infrastructure research capability, overseeing due diligence and advisory services on infrastructure portfolios for the firm's clients and managed investment trusts.

Meanwhile, McAvoy (pictured) has been promoted to his new role from senior consultant.

Since joining JANA in early 2020 from Aon UK, he has played a pivotal role in shaping JANA's alternatives research agenda and thought leadership.

McAvoy will oversee the asset consultant's alternatives research capability, covering investment manager and capital markets research, portfolio construction, and performance outcomes for both client and JANA alternatives portfolios.

He will also retain a strong client-facing component, engaging regularly with client investment committees and boards as a subject matter expert.

Yoon has also been promoted from within.

She initially joined JANA in 2007 and held analyst and consulting roles across property and global equities research, as well as client responsibilities across industry superannuation funds, charities, and university endowments.

After several years in Korea, Yoon rejoined JANA four years ago and has since been a core member of the sustainability team.

As sustainability lead, she will drive JANA's sustainability agenda, supporting clients in aligning investment strategies with their long-term objectives and reinforcing JANA's leadership in responsible investment.

JANA chief executive Georgina Dudley said the appointments reflect JANA's ongoing investment in talent and its commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for its clients.

"Each of these leaders brings deep expertise and a client-first mindset that strengthens our ability to provide strategic, high-quality advice across a range of asset classes," she added.

"As JANA continues to grow, these appointments ensure we remain agile, forward-looking, and focused on helping our clients achieve their long-term investment objectives in an increasingly complex environment."