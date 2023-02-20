Newspaper icon
JANA awarded mandate by NFP

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 20 FEB 2023   12:34PM

In a new mandate win, JANA will provide traditional advisory services, strategic advice and portfolio construction and risk assessment for Community Trust South.

The New Zealand based philanthropic trust holds more than $270 million and has provided financial support to hundreds of people and communities across the country for over three decades, distributing millions of dollars in grants, scholarships, and community loans.

According to JANA, supporting markets including not-for-profits (NFPs) and broader diversified clients is a key strategic focus in 2023.

In line with this objective, the mandate will mean that JANA now advises one quarter of New Zealand's community trusts.

"There's a lot of opportunity for JANA to support more NFP organisations, such as for-purpose organisations, foundations and universities, who can benefit from having an independent, institutional investment consultant," JANA principal consultant and head of New Zealand David Surridge said.

"We all know that there is no one size fits all when it comes to investing, especially in NZ as organisations pursue their Te Tiriti, net-zero, and unique ESG commitments.

"This rings even more true for NFP organisations whose strategies need to centre and align deeply to their purpose and mission while still generating enough revenue to support them in their long-term success."

Community South Trust general manager Jackie Flutey said that JANA's strong track record working with community trusts and endowments in the region, combined with the strength of its advisory team and global research capabilities cemented the NFPs decision to partner with them.

"We are excited to work with JANA to grow our capabilities to serve our local community and drive more partnerships that will achieve the greatest impact on our funding priorities to achieve a thriving south," she said.

Last month, JANA bought out the 45% interest owned by Insignia Financial, following its acquisition of MLC Wealth.

It comes after the appointment of JANA's chief executive Georgina Dudley in December 2022.

"Since the initial buyout, JANA has seen significant growth, with funds under advice growing from $350 billion to $1.3 trillion," Dudley told Financial Standard.

In terms of new markets, Dudley said JANA is focused on other institutional sectors "including those which previously may not have had an investment consultant or used other models but could deeply benefit from our expertise and services."

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

