JANA appoints NFP head

The $600 billion asset consultant has appointed a head of not-for-profit, as it wins New Zealand's largest philanthropic trust as a client in the segment.

Michael Karagianis has been appointed JANA's head of not-for profit, in addition to retaining his role as head of retail partnerships where he is leading JANA's efforts in managed accounts.

"Michael is uniquely qualified to head up our growing NFP and retail businesses. Working across Australia and the UK, he has a wealth of experience advising in these spaces. The success of JANA's retail partnerships this year under his leadership is a testament to his capability," JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn.

The move comes as JANA -- like other asset consultants -- looks to diversify its client base outside of traditional superannuation clients, who face merger pressures and are developing sophisticated internal investment teams.

It said non-super clients have been the fastest growing part in the business, with clients tripling in 2020.

JANA's NFP team includes Wendy Hammond as director of client development and strategy.

"My time at JANA has been centered around opening up JANA's advisory and implemented consulting expertise to the wider investment community, initially in the retail advice space and now expanding into the NFP market," Karagianis said.

JANA has a significant existing NFP business, which has recently grown with JANA's appointment by Foundation North, New Zealand's largest philanthropic trust. This provides an excellent foundation for future growth.