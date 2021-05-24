JANA appoints head of sustainability

JANA has hired Westpac's executive manager for risk for the newly created role of head of sustainability.

Rachel Halpern will work closely with JANA's head of responsible investment Tim Conly, taking the team to six people, the firm said.

Halpern will focus on managing climate risks for clients.

She has worked as a regulatory counsel at State Street Bank in Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.Prior to this, she was an investigator in enforcement and financial crime division of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

"JANA has been steadily expanding our capabilities in the sustainability space in recent years. We are thrilled to have someone with Rachel's unique skill set and international perspective on board to ensure we deliver not only exceptional investment outcomes for clients but also superior sustainability outcomes," JANA principal consultant Duncan Smith said.

"Rachel's experience in ESG integration, and green framework implementation in particular, will be fundamental in achieving sustainable long-term investment outcomes from well-constructed portfolios for our clients."

JANA had $850 billion in assets under advice as at 31 December 2020. It is the largest asset consultant in the not-for-profit superannuation market and has expanded into managed accounts in recent years.

Halpern's appointment is effective May 24.

"I have dedicated my career to working to drive a real shift in fostering ethical and resilient financial systems. JANA is already leading the way in sustainable investment practices, and as Australia's largest investment consultancy has the scale to truly influence the future for the industry," Halpern said.

"I look forward to embarking on this journey to continuously improve, support and implement JANA in sustainable investment practices."