NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

JANA appoints head of sustainability

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 24 MAY 2021   12:35PM

JANA has hired Westpac's executive manager for risk for the newly created role of head of sustainability.

Rachel Halpern will work closely with JANA's head of responsible investment Tim Conly, taking the team to six people, the firm said.

Halpern will focus on managing climate risks for clients.

She has worked as a regulatory counsel at State Street Bank in Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.Prior to this, she was an investigator in enforcement and financial crime division of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"JANA has been steadily expanding our capabilities in the sustainability space in recent years. We are thrilled to have someone with Rachel's unique skill set and international perspective on board to ensure we deliver not only exceptional investment outcomes for clients but also superior sustainability outcomes," JANA principal consultant Duncan Smith said.

"Rachel's experience in ESG integration, and green framework implementation in particular, will be fundamental in achieving sustainable long-term investment outcomes from well-constructed portfolios for our clients."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

JANA had $850 billion in assets under advice as at 31 December 2020. It is the largest asset consultant in the not-for-profit superannuation market and has expanded into managed accounts in recent years.

Halpern's appointment is effective May 24.

"I have dedicated my career to working to drive a real shift in fostering ethical and resilient financial systems. JANA is already leading the way in sustainable investment practices, and as Australia's largest investment consultancy has the scale to truly influence the future for the industry," Halpern said.

"I look forward to embarking on this journey to continuously improve, support and implement JANA in sustainable investment practices."

Read more: JANARachel HalpernDuncan SmithTim Conly
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Morningstar executive joins JANA
JANA chief investment officer resigns
JANA hires from NYSE
JANA awarded mandate
Industry funds pool $61bn of assets
Kapstream wins JANA allocation
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
JANA appoints NFP head
Rest climate case dismissed
Rest climate change case pushes ahead

Editor's Choice

Ironbark signs on Canadian manager

KANIKA SOOD
Ironbark Asset Management will distribute a Canadian manager's unlisted infrastructure fund to Australia and New Zealand Investors.

BUSSQ extends Link contract

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $5.6 billion industry fund has extended its existing contract with Link Group for further five years as fund administrator.

Victoria Devine launches investing platform

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Financial adviser and personal finance influencer Victoria Devine is launching a She's on the Money branded investment platform, powered by robo-adviser Six Park.

Actuaries Institute unveils IDII recommendations

KARREN VERGARA
The Actuaries Institute has released sweeping recommendations to help fix the individual disability income insurance (IDII) sector that is currently at "risk of failure".

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.