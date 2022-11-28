JANA appoints general manager, strategy

Lauren O'Neill has been named as JANA's new general manager, strategy and innovation, replacing Georgina Dudley, who will become chief executive in December.

O'Neill currently serves as JANA's head of client development, bringing over 20 years' experience in strategic growth and change roles, as well as managing client account, marketing and distribution teams in both Australia and Europe.

Previously, O'Neill was director at UK partnership firm LCP.

In her new role, O'Neill will report to Dudley and lead strategic initiatives that support JANA's growth. She is based in Sydney.

O'Neill's current role will be filled by Sai Srinivasan, who has been acting head of client development manager for the past 11 months.

Srinivasan boasts 14 years of industry experience and has held senior distribution roles at some of the largest superannuation funds in Australia, such as First State Super and TWUSUPER.

Commenting on the appointments, Dudley said: "Both Lauren O'Neill and Sai Srinivasan have a wealth of experience initiating, developing and managing client relationships, and have been instrumental in developing growth strategies and culture to best support business growth."

"As we continue to grow our practice, driving the best possible outcomes for our clients is front and centre."

Meanwhile, O'Neill said: "I am delighted to be appointed to general manager, strategy and innovation at JANA, a firm with exceptionally strong foundations and exciting opportunities for growth and change - with the overarching focus of improving client outcomes."