Executive Appointments

Jameson Capital appoints chief operating officer

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 9 AUG 2022   11:41AM

Jameson Capital has appointed Philippa Davies as its first chief operating officer.

In the newly created role, she will oversee the finance function at Jameson including compliance management and investor reporting.

She will also assist the founding directors Nick Browne and Jonathan Webster in spearheading the next stage of the firm's growth.

Davies is a senior finance and private equity specialist with 16 years' experience in the industry. She returns to Australia following an eight-year stint in London.

Most recently she held a chief of staff role at Terra Firma, where she was involved in running the day-to-day operations of the firm.

At the London-based private equity firm, she worked closely with senior management on the ongoing strategic and operational changes within the portfolio businesses including the sale and acquisition of a portfolio business.

Prior to this, Davies spent 14 years across KPMG in Australia and the UK. She held a leadership role in the deal strategy and value creation team where she worked on capital opportunities to target M&A businesses. She also worked in the private equity transactions team and as an audit manager.

Webster commented on the appointment: "We are excited to welcome Philippa to the firm as our first chief operating officer. Her experience in private equity and senior finance across Australia and the UK will be invaluable."

Davies added that she is thrilled to join Jameson as it embarks on the next stage of growth.

"The firm has a global mindset and long-term view on investments which I find very attractive. I was also drawn to their strong international network and experience, and local knowledge to create unique investment opportunities," she explained.

"It's an exciting time to be relocating back to Australia and joining the firm. There are plenty of opportunities in the Australian market and we also have a strong pipeline of deals. I'm looking forward to working with the team and drawing on my expertise."

The appointment follows the promotion of former senior analyst Myles Hornbuckle to investment management director this month.

Hornbuckle has extensive experience in real estate debt structuring, equity placement and end-to-end-transaction management. He has been with Jameson for the past five years.

