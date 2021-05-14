NEWS
Investment
James Murdoch launches SPAC
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:20PM

The son of Rupert Murdoch has filed papers to launch a US$300 million blank cheque company, which will focus on investing in Asia.

James Murdoch, the younger son of Rupert Murdoch and former chief executive of 21st Century Fox, is working with Uday Shankar, the former chief executive of Disney's India business, on the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Seven Islands will be the name of the SPAC, and papers show it is a joint venture between Murdoch's private holding company Lupa Systems and Shankar.

Papers filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission describe Seven Islands as a $300 million blank cheque company, newly incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

It hasn't selected any business combination target yet or initiated any substantive discussions on acquisitions.

In its initial public offering of securities each unit has an offering price of US$10 and consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustments.

The SPAC has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker SVNIU.

"Mr. Murdoch and Mr. Shankar have a long-standing track record of working closely together since 2007, leveraging their rich experience, strategic insights and deep networks to drive market leadership for [Asian pay TV network] STAR, and ultimately generating over $12 billion in shareholder value," the filings said.

"Their partnership is globally recognized as one that has created significant value through their astute understanding of the Asian consumer market, combined with their unique capacity to identify opportunities, catalyse change, and accelerate growth in some of the largest technology and data markets in the world."

Read more: AsiaSPACPapersRupert MurdochJames MurdochClass ASeven IslandsUday ShankarCayman IslandsCentury FoxDisneyExchange CommissionIndiaLupa SystemsMr. MurdochMr. ShankarNasdaqUS Securities
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
