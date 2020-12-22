Jablko exits ANZ

ANZ's chief financial officer has left the financial services industry to join toll-road operator Transurban.

Michelle Jablko held the role of chief financial officer at ANZ for over four years and was appointed director of ANZ New Zealand Limited in March 2018.

Transurban has appointed Jablko as its chief financial officer from 2021, based in Melbourne.

"It was an incredibly tough decision to leave ANZ, however I am looking forward to putting my experiences to use in another industry," Jablko said.

"I'm particularly proud of the work we have done to strengthen and simplify the bank as well as the highly capable finance function we have built over the last few years."

Current group general manager internal audit has been appointed as acting chief financial officer while ANZ conducts and internal and external search for her replacement.

Transurban chief executive Scott Charlton said he believes her leadership, capabilities and experience will make a significant contribution to Transurban.

Prior to joining ANZ, Jablko was managing director at Greenhill Australia and a managing director at UBS.

Commenting on the departure, ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliot said the bank is disappointed that she is leaving but respects her decision and wishes her the best.

"Michelle can be incredibly proud of all she has achieved at ANZ. As a highly strategic chief financial officer, she has transformed our finance function while also being instrumental in the simplification and strengthening of the organisation," he said.

"She will always remain a good friend of the bank and I personally thank her for her considerable contribution over the past four and a half years."