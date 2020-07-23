NEWS
Superannuation
J.P. Morgan wins custody mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUL 2020   12:06PM

A $21 billion superannuation fund has renewed J.P. Morgan as its custodian for another five years.

TelstraSuper renewed the contract after a market assessment.

TelstraSuper head of investment operations Miles Mallick said J.P. Morgan's emphasis on delivering a consistent data model and focus on service delivery were driving factors in their reappointment.

"J.P. Morgan has been a trusted partner during our five year relationship, supporting our strategic growth agenda and investment priorities," TelstraSuper chief financial officer Paul Curtin said.

J.P. Morgan is the biggest custodian in Australia, with about $866 billion in assets under custody for Australian investors as at December 2019, according to statistics published by the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA).

It has a 22% share of the total market at most recent count, after toppling NAB Asset Servicing from the #1 spot in first half of 2016. NAB now has 15% slice of the market followed by fast growing Northern Trust (13%).

"We are delighted that TelstraSuper has reappointed J.P. Morgan as its custodian. We have a long and successful partnership, and look forward to further developing this relationship over the next five years," said J.P. Morgan head of securities services Australia and New Zealand Nadia Schiavon.

TelstraSuper renewal is J.P. Morgan's second custody win this year, after it was appointed by ASX-listed platform and superannuation provider Xplore Wealth.

Last year, it was renewed as the custodian for Local Government Super, extended its partnership with Neuberger Berman but lost the custodian contract for Funds SA to Northern Trust after a tender process.

Read more about how the custody landscape in Australia will change as superannuation funds merge, in our annual feature on the sector published this week.

