Investment
Sponsored by
J.P. Morgan secures mandate extension
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 16 DEC 2019   12:07PM

A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has signed a five year contract extension with J.P. Morgan to continue its custody services mandate, after a formal open-market tender process.

Local Government Super said significant growth and structural change to its offerings prompted management to conduct an independent tender process to assess the offerings in the market.

LGS chief executive officer, Phil Stockwell, said he was pleased to announce a five-year extension to LGS' long and supportive partnership with J.P. Morgan.

J.P. Morgan has been providing custody services for LGS since 2003.

"LGS and J.P. Morgan have worked closely together for a number of years to support our strategic objectives across our custody, fund administration and securities lending services. Ongoing access to the expertise and capabilities of J.P. Morgan ensures we continue to provide strong outcomes for our members," Stockwell said.

"J.P. Morgan will provide the services we need to build on our reputation as one of Australia's most responsible investment managers with a strong focus on performance and value for money."

LGS said key services will include the physical safekeeping of assets, and account and administration services such as unit pricing, compliance and securities lending.

Nadia Schiavon, head of securities services, Australia and New Zealand, said J.P. Morgan is pleased to continue their long-term partnership.

"Our proven track record and extensive experience ensures we are well placed to partner with LGS as it continues to deliver strong outcomes for members," Schiavon said.

"J.P. Morgan has the unique advantage of being able to leverage capabilities from across the firm, delivering scale and the holistic solutions and services that LGS needs.

"In addition to custodial services, J.P. Morgan will also provide performance reporting to support LGS' responsible investment strategy, partnering with the fund to ensure the right infrastructure is in place to support complex investment strategies."

Read more: J.P. MorganLGSNadia SchiavonPhil StockwellLocal Government Super
