Investment
J.P. Morgan offloads Melbourne properties
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAR 2020   12:09PM

J.P. Morgan is moving to divest two Melbourne-based properties as vacancy rates in Melbourne fall to record lows.

The two properties include St Collins Lane mall and a Southbank office tower known as Twenty8 Freshwater Place.

The asset manager bought the mall in November 2016 for around $240 million, and purchased the office tower in August that same year for $286 million.

J.P. Morgan has appointed JLL's Leigh Melbourne and Nick Rathgeber as brokers for both of the properties.

"A 100% interest in an existing A-grade office building in the Melbourne CBD market has not been offered for sale since the second quarter of last year, when we had 80 Collins Street for sale," Melbourne said.

"It is arguably the most vibrant and accessible ­location in Melbourne and once tenants experience the building and the precinct, it is very difficult for them to leave."

Rathgeber said there was a shortage of existing prime office assets in Melbourne and the cap rate on any deal could hit 5%.

Twenty8 Freshwater Place is a mixed-use development on the banks of the Yarra, in Southbank.

The 34,000sqm tower had undergone a multi-million-dollar upgrade.

Read more: J.P. MorganSouthbankLeigh MelbourneNick RathgeberCollins StreetJLLMelbourne CBDSt Collins Lane
Latest News
