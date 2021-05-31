NEWS
Executive Appointments

J.P. Morgan makes key APAC appointment

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 31 MAY 2021   11:43AM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has appointed a lead strategist for sustainable investing in the Asia Pacific region.

Tomomi Shimada has been appointed lead APAC sustainable investing strategist, in what J.P. Morgan said is part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable investing.

Shimada will be based in Hong Kong and will report to J.P. Morgan global head of sustainable investing Jennifer Wu.

"With a dedicated and growing team on the ground in Asia, working closely with our portfolio managers and research analysts across the region who are focused on ESG, as well as partnering with clients to deliver innovative solutions and impacts, we are excited about continuing to strengthen our ongoing commitment to sustainability," Wu said.

Shimada previously worked as Europe, Middle East and Asia sustainable investing strategist with J.P. Morgan, based in London. She will relocate to Hong Kong for the new role.

She has worked with J.P. Morgan since 2019 and has held a variety of roles in the firm's London and Tokyo offices across investment stewardship and client advisory.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management said her appointment will advance the firm's efforts to promote and manage sustainable investing solutions in the APAC region.

