J.P. Morgan dominates custody market

J.P. Morgan has remained the largest custodian in Australia since 2016, when it bumped off NAB Asset Servicing, closing in on nearly $1 trillion of assets.

The Australian Custodial Services Association's (ACSA) biannual statistics revealed J.P. Morgan owned the lion's share of the $4 trillion local custody market at the end of December 2020.

Nearly a quarter or $973.2 billion of the asset pool is serviced by J.P. Morgan, followed by Northern Trust at $660.9 billion, which has a 16% market share, and Citi at $589.7 billion, with a 15% holding.

J.P. Morgan won several custody mandates last year; CareSuper, TelstraSuper and Xplore are some examples.

Meanwhile, Funds SA said in July last year it is ending its 19-year-long custody relationship with J.P. Morgan and will move to Northern Trust.

The rest of the top 10 comprised: NAB Asset Servicing ($538.5bn), BNP Paribas ($475bn), State Street ($460.7bn), HSBC ($196.1bn), Clearstream ($70.9bn), Netwealth ($38.8bn) and BNY Mellon ($25.9bn).

With total assets under custody growing 7.4% over the six months, ACSA chief executive Robert J Brown attributed the rebound to improving market returns.

"Looking behind the numbers, there has been continued operational adaption to pandemic impacts that

have allowed the industry to remain resilient," he said.

During the national lockdown last year, exception processing emerged as a weak link for custodians.

Some transaction types depended on wet-ink signatures and physical documents, Brown said, adding that such transactions require new approaches to improve efficiency, contain risk and minimise the potential for disruption.

"Overall, the industry is highly automated, but a small proportion of asset types present challenges in normal times which are amplified through pandemic interruption," he said.

J.P. Morgan head of securities services for Australia and New Zealand Nadia Schiavon commented that the firm values its role as a trusted partner to clients and the strength of its relationships ultimately supports leading market position.

"We continue to invest in global technology platforms to drive more efficient operating models and returns to our clients and their businesses," Schiavon said.