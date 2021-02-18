NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
J.P. Morgan dominates custody market
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 18 FEB 2021   12:22PM

J.P. Morgan has remained the largest custodian in Australia since 2016, when it bumped off NAB Asset Servicing, closing in on nearly $1 trillion of assets.

The Australian Custodial Services Association's (ACSA) biannual statistics revealed J.P. Morgan owned the lion's share of the $4 trillion local custody market at the end of December 2020.

Nearly a quarter or $973.2 billion of the asset pool is serviced by J.P. Morgan, followed by Northern Trust at $660.9 billion, which has a 16% market share, and Citi at $589.7 billion, with a 15% holding.

J.P. Morgan won several custody mandates last year; CareSuper, TelstraSuper and Xplore are some examples.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Meanwhile, Funds SA said in July last year it is ending its 19-year-long custody relationship with J.P. Morgan and will move to Northern Trust.

The rest of the top 10 comprised: NAB Asset Servicing ($538.5bn), BNP Paribas ($475bn), State Street ($460.7bn), HSBC ($196.1bn), Clearstream ($70.9bn), Netwealth ($38.8bn) and BNY Mellon ($25.9bn).

With total assets under custody growing 7.4% over the six months, ACSA chief executive Robert J Brown attributed the rebound to improving market returns.

"Looking behind the numbers, there has been continued operational adaption to pandemic impacts that

have allowed the industry to remain resilient," he said.

During the national lockdown last year, exception processing emerged as a weak link for custodians.

Some transaction types depended on wet-ink signatures and physical documents, Brown said, adding that such transactions require new approaches to improve efficiency, contain risk and minimise the potential for disruption.

"Overall, the industry is highly automated, but a small proportion of asset types present challenges in normal times which are amplified through pandemic interruption," he said.

J.P. Morgan head of securities services for Australia and New Zealand Nadia Schiavon commented that the firm values its role as a trusted partner to clients and the strength of its relationships ultimately supports leading market position.

"We continue to invest in global technology platforms to drive more efficient operating models and returns to our clients and their businesses," Schiavon said.

Read more: J.P. MorganNAB Asset ServicingACSANorthern TrustAustralian Custodial Services AssociationBNP ParibasBNY MellonCareSuperCitiClearstreamFunds SANadia SchiavonRobert J BrownState StreetTelstraSuperXplore
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Rest extends State Street relationship
Northern Trust boosts whole office strategy
CareSuper hires from VFMC
BNY to launch crypto admin platform
Six Park launches ESG options
Newton IM adds Future strategies
Northern Trust wins First Sentier mandate
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
State Street launches new data platform
ETF industry revenues revealed
Editor's Choice
Limited advice overdue for disruption
KARREN VERGARA
There are clear opportunities to disrupt intra-fund and general advice that the industry is overlooking, shunning everyday Australians that need it most, according to superannuation experts.
Iress names chair, profit slides
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The chair of the financial software provider will step down and the chair of Webjet will take his place.
Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
International wealth management firm Connectus Wealth Advisers is set to roll out a new program aimed at increasing adviser efficiency, driving scale and enhancing the client experience and outcomes.
ANZ posts 54% profit rise
ELIZA BAVIN
ANZ posted a net profit after tax for the first quarter of $1.62 billion, up 54% on the average of the past two quarters.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something k8NEmnpC