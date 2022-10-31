Ivanhoe Cambridge commits to Aussie student housing

The Canadian investment giant has partnered with Scape Core Program, and now holds the largest and pre-eminent student housing portfolio in Australia.

Ivanhoe Cambridge has committed about $1 billion to the program.

With 27 buildings and over 13,000 beds, predominantly located in Sydney and Melbourne, current investors in Scape Core Program are similar institutional global investors such as APG Asset Management, Allianz, Bouwinvest and AXA.

Ivanhoe Cambridge said it's positive on the Australian student housing sector and Scape's fully integrated residential-for-rent platform.

In Australia, it has a keen interest in the residential sector and has made recent investments into the built-to-rent and disability housing space.

"This investment allows us to participate in the institutionalisation of the living sector in APAC and support the provision of well-managed, high-quality housing for students," Ivanhoe Cambridge co-head of Asia Pacific George Agethen said.

"The exposure to the Scape Core Program will diversify our APAC portfolio with defensive cashflows that are driven by the favourable demographics in the region and the demand for quality education in Australia."

Scape Australia group chief executive and managing director Stephen Gaitanos said: "We are excited to welcome Ivanhoé Cambridge as another high calibre global investor to our platform."

This comes at a very exciting time with high international student enrolments and a recovery of the PBSA (Purpose-Built Student Accommodation) sector as education remains a centrepiece of Australia's global services exports, Gaitanos added.

"Together with recent aggregations in Australia we expect to see more consolidation and growth opportunity both in the student accommodation market and the residential for rent sector more broadly."

Ivanhoe Cambridge is the real estate division of Canadian pension fund CDPQ.