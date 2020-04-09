It's not you, it's quarantine

Many financial advisers may need to gear up to handle the aftermath of couples growing apart as they're forced together.

China was expecting a boom in births when it eased mandatory quarantine laws, instead it has seen a surge in divorce applications.

If Australia is facing the same fate, it's more important than ever to understand how complex divorce can be and how lawyers and advisers need to work together to benefit their clients.

In Australia, a couple cannot get divorced until they have been separated for at least 12 months, and it is during this time they need to start getting the paperwork prepared.

Anna Hacker, national manager of estate planning at Australian Unity, said most people don't realise that up until the time the divorce is finalised their partner is still a power of attorney or beneficiary of their estate.

"Initially, most people don't think about things like power of attorney or wills," Hacker said.

"Even though a divorce can prevent someone from inheriting your will, up until the point it is finalised they're still a beneficiary."

Another thing to consider, Hacker said, is that a divorce does not stop power of attorney operating.

"That is a really critical part, because even though the will may take an ex-partner out as an executor, a power of attorney is not impacted in every state," she said.

"That can end up giving the wrong person a lot of power when it comes to your client's assets."

Even if a person has removed their ex-partner as an executor and a beneficiary, they may still be listed as the trustee of any trust that was established within the will for the children from that relationship.

"For example, if a person divorces their husband he is out of the will and out as a beneficiary, but because they have kids together that are beneficiaries he will be the trustee of those trusts," Hacker explained.

"That is something most people want to change because they don't realise that their ex is remaining as the trustee of any trust for the kids."

Along with the complexities of beneficiaries, trusts and power off attorney, Hacker said most people don't realise the complications that come into play with superannuation.

"Advice is really critical because all these aspects need to be dealt with together," Hacker said.

"Even if someone updates their will and has the person they want managing the trusts for their kids, superannuation cannot go into those same trusts."

This is where the advisers need to work closely with estate planners, because, as Hacker explained, there is no 'one size fits all' solution.

An adviser needs to organise a different person to manage the trust that holds the death benefit with their clients' superannuation fund because superannuation can only go to tax dependants.

"You need to make sure the estate has a separate superannuation death benefits trust in it, and this is the part most people don't understand," Hacker said.

"For a normal trust you have all sorts of beneficiaries but you can't have super go into those. It can only to those people who get the super benefits tax free."

As soon as there is a broad range of beneficiaries, which is the case with most trusts, the tax-free status of the death benefit is lost.

All these complex systems to navigate cannot be dealt with in a simple 'DIY' will, and that is why getting appropriate advice is so important.

"It can be very shocking to people. Navigating the legal side of things with what a client wants can sometimes be difficult," Hacker said.

Hacker said advisers and lawyers working together will deliver the best outcome because there are so many traps that people can fall into and not even realise.

"Most people just don't realise that setting up the right trusts with the right beneficiaries is not all there is to it."

"Making sure a client isn't going to lose tax free superannuation is a massive issue and a lot of people don't understand the consequences of that."

