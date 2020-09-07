NEWS
Investment
It's not a bird or a plane; it's a new trading platform
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 7 SEP 2020   12:42PM

A new trading platform has launched today, set to help Aussie investors trade over 2500 shares, LICS, REITs and ETFs with as little as a $100 investment and a flat $5 brokerage fee.

Superhero, which its co-founder and chief executive John Winters says has been two years in the making, will bring the online investment experience out of the 90s and into today's modern world.

Headed up by Winters and Booktopia deputy chief executive and chief technology officer Wayne Baskin, the platform's backers include the likes of Zip Co founder and chief executive Larry Diamond, Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar, and Zip Co chair Philip Crutchfield.

According to LinkedIn, the trading platform currently employs two senior software engineers: Bruno Rodrigues and Khushbu Patel.

Superhero uses proprietary technology to consolidate settlements at the end of each trading day to reduce settlement costs, using OpenMarkets' for its trade execution, clearing and settlement services.

These cost savings are then passed onto members, Superhero's website says, allowing it to offer the flat $5 brokerage rate.

Shares are still held on a holder identification number (HIN) on the ASX's CHESS system to safeguard financial assets.

The trading platform offers investors two pricing options, either its "basic" account or its "live" account, the second of which is billed at a $9 monthly rate (billed annually).

The "live" account boasts Superhero's $5 flat brokerage fee, advanced orders (allowing investors to choose between market or limit orders), real-time market analysis, as well as portfolio and share tracking data.

The free account, in comparison, limits investors' ability to trade within market hours only, with investors only able to track five of their favourite companies (rather than an unlimited tracking capability). Market data and pricings are also delayed by 20 minutes. The free account offers investors basic reporting capabilities to track their portfolios.

Superhero operates under the AFSL of Sanlam Private Wealth, an investment and advisory firm from South Africa.

Sanlam services high net-worth clients, family offices, institutional clients and not-for-profits, offering portfolio services, funds management, and wealth advice solutions.

According to its website, Sanlam has partnered with the next generation of financial creators in a bid to "create real value that lasts for generations to come".

Other than Superhero, Sanlam's affiliates include Stockspot (online ETF investment adviser), Stake (trading platform allowing Australians and Kiwis to trade US stocks) and Maqro Capital, a stockmarket research and advisory firm.

According to the platform's financial services guide, Superhero Markets (platform operator) as well as Superhero Nominees (custodian) is authorised by Sanlam to deal in financial products, provide financial product advice, and apply for, acquire, vary or dispose of financial products on behalf of another to retail and wholesale clients.

