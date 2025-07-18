Newspaper icon
ISS Market Intelligence acquires Autus

BY STAFF WRITER  |  FRIDAY, 18 JUL 2025   12:37PM

ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI) has acquired UK-based Autus Data Services, a provider of data, analytics and insights to the global financial services industry.

Autus will become part of ISS MI's MarketPro, which provides comprehensive, accurate, and actionable distribution intelligence for major financial services markets.

Founded in London in 2017, Autus works with other businesses such as asset managers, platforms and brokers and provides a range of data.

It uses the Financial Conduct's Authority (FCA) Register to analyse details of more than 70,000 financial services firms and 220,000 individuals.

These capabilities will further enhance MarketPro's UK-focused solutions, which empower clients to better identify, target, and engage with financial intermediaries operating in the UK market.

Rainmaker Information recently rebranded the RainmakerLive terminal to Rainmaker MarketPro and introduced several key product updates.

Head of ISS Market Intelligence Ben Doob said: "This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to deepening our presence in the UK and providing an unmatched set of solutions to our clients. Autus brings both high-quality data and deep domain expertise that will further enhance our MarketPro platform, enabling us to serve a broader range of clients and use cases."

"We are better positioned today than ever to partner with UK market participants to empower their growth. I'm excited to welcome Autus to ISS MI."

ISS MI is part of the ISS STOXX GmbH group. The acquisition marks the latest expansion of ISS MI's UK capabilities and complements recent improvements to ISS MI's MarketPulse and MarketSage, including the 2024 acquisition of the Pridham Report.

Autus managing director Andy Marson commented: "ISS MI has a deservedly strong reputation in the market. We're thrilled to join the team and look forward to leveraging their global infrastructure and expertise to further enhance our offering."

Financial Standard is owned by ISS Market Intelligence, which is part of the ISS STOXX GmbH group of companies.

