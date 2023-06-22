ISPT targets success with revamped leadership

Industry Super Property Trust overhauled its leadership team, including adding a chief investment officer and two group executives to oversee funds management and property.

ISPT said it has restructured its business for success, adding four new roles to the leadership team. It follows a review by chief executive Chris Chapple who joined in October 2022 and who said the appointments will help "drive our ambition, as we sharpen out approach and positioning in market."

It also follows confirmation that ISPT is in discussions to potentially merge with IFM Investors after a request was made by shareholders.

William Walker is ISPT's new chief investment and development officer, "who will unlock value within the existing portfolio as well as drive a proactive approach to new opportunities." He is responsible for identifying and acquiring investment opportunities and will also lead the development function of the business.

Walker brings more than 20 years' experience to the role and was most recently executive general manager of development and head of NSW at Cbus Property.

Meanwhile, Matthew Brown has been appointed group executive, head of funds management. He will be responsible for driving product innovation and delivering strong returns for investors.

Brown joins from Charter Hall where he was head of office investment management and also served as fund manager for the Charter Hall Prime Office Fund. He also previously held roles with sovereign wealth fund GIC, Stockland, and ING Real Estate.

Taking on a newly created role, Steven Peters is now the group's chief sustainability officer. ISPT said this new role reinforces its commitment to ESG, "embedding it further to deliver value that underpins the business' wider ambitions."

Bringing about 20 years' experience in sustainability-focused roles to the new position, it's a promotion for Peters, who was previously acting as ISPT's general manager, ESG. He's worked in sustainability at ISPT for over six years now, having joined in 2017 from Cushman & Wakefield.

Finally, Amanda Steele joins ISPT as group executive, head of property. ISPT said she has been charged with driving a step change in consolidated property services delivery.

She joins from CBRE where she was most recently executive managing director. In the almost 10 years she was with CBRE, she also served as its head of sustainability, Pacific. She has also held sustainability-focused roles with Stockland, Suncorp, and IAG.

"She will play an integral role in leading our property business and team to maximise the performance of the assets, enhance partnerships across the group and will oversee strategic research programs," ISPT said.

Commenting on the changes, Chapple said ISPT has a rich heritage and track-record in Australia and is committed to embracing its legacy, while evolving and elevating for the future.

"Our ambition is to become a globally recognised leader in funds management, ESG and DE&I, the go-to property partner for customers and a true employer of choice, supported by a high performing team who are empowered to do their best work and build better, more sustainable futures for our investors, customers and communities," he said.

Meanwhile, ISPT chair Rosemary Hartnett said she is pleased to see the progress made by Chapple and the ISPT team in driving the fund manager forward, "ensuring we continue delivering for investors and ultimately, the 50%+ of working Australians who have their retirement savings invested in property through us."

"We believe the world class talent, collaborative spirit and vision we now have in place across the business will drive ISPT's reputation as one of the sector's most progressive players in the market - an organisation with a commitment to ESG excellence embedded at the core, and an unwavering focus on innovation to drive the returns investors are looking for," she said.