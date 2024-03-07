Islamic Bank hands back licence

The banking startup, owned in part by Hejaz Financial Services, surrendered its restricted licence to APRA last week.

Since July 2022, Islamic Bank held a licence to operate a restricted authorised deposit-taking institution (RADI). This "allows an entity time to develop resources and capabilities and to conduct limited banking business during its start-up phase," according to APRA. Deposits are limited to under $2 million dollars for the first two years, for example.

Its mission was to deliver financial services and products that align to Australian Muslims' faith and values.

On its website, Islamic Bank - also known as Islamic Money - said the decision was the result of not being able to raise the necessary capital to maintain the licence.

"We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding the launch of the first Islamic bank in Australia. The journey thus far has been one of passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing Islamic financial services to our community," Islamic Bank said. "However, the current capital market conditions have proven to be exceptionally challenging at this stage of our endeavour."

In May 2023, the disruptor bank said it had about 12,500 potential customers awaiting its launch. At the time of handing back its licence, the bank had not launched any products and had no customers and zero deposits, APRA said.

Also in May 2023, Hejaz Financial Services took a $10 million stake in the bank. It had originally been pursuing its own ADI.