ISA welcomes back former chair

Industry Super Australia (ISA) has reappointed Peter Collins as chair, replacing Greg Combet.

Collins joined the ISA board in 2012 and served as its chair between 2013 and 2018. When he exited the role and became deputy chair, Combet replaced him as chair.

As reported last week, Combet has held the position since December 2018 and will leave after a decade-long tenure with the ISA board.

He departs to lead the new Net Zero Economy Agency and will be replaced by Collins at the start of next month.

ISA said Collins is a strong advocate for industry funds and the leading role they play in Australia's financial industry.

It added that he has been at the coalface of super policy for almost two decades, joining the Hostplus board in 2006.

Collins is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (FAIST) and founding chair of the Sydney Financial Forum.

He has also had a 22-year-long career with the NSW Parliament, serving as s treasurer, attorney general, health and arts minister as well as as leader of the opposition.

Collins has chaired several public boards including, Australian Institute of Health & Welfare, Legal Aid Commission of NSW, Cancer Institute, and currently Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District.

Commenting on the appointment, Collins said he is honoured to once again be leading ISA's talented team as it drives reforms in the best financial interest of members.

"ISA's impressive public policy output and advocacy programs combined with the joint marketing campaign make it a unique and highly effective peak body," he said.

"I'd like to thank outgoing chair Greg Combet for guiding ISA through a challenging period, his commitment to improving the lives of Australians in retirement was unwavering, and his impact is such that millions of Australians will be more financially secure in retirement due to the reforms he has helped ISA secure."

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean welcomed Collins back to the fold.

"Peter is a strong advocate for industry super funds and epitomises the member-first ethos of all our board members," he commented.

"His stewardship and support will help us deliver better retirement outcomes for our members."