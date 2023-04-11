ISA renews calls for gig worker super

Australia's gig workers are missing out on $400 million a year in super contributions, according to the latest report from Industry Super Australia (ISA).

The ISA analysis suggests the average gig worker could have up to $29,000 more in their retirement nest egg if super was paid to the workforce.

The gig economy, which spans across 275,00 Australian workers, includes delivery drivers, disability carers, IT professionals, education workers and other services. This workforce are often students, otherwise unemployed and in many cases, living with a disability.

However, they are not entitled to Superannuation Guarantee contributions under the Fair Work Act 2009.

The typical gig worker, working in transport or food delivery and performing an average of 14.5 hours a week at $24 an hour is missing out of $1900 in superannuation each year. Over three years, this equates to $17,200 less in super at retirement, or $28,700 over five years.

"A caring gig worker, a growing part of the on-demand workforce, who earns the average $23.40 an hour and averages 8.6 hours a week would get $1100 extra a year in super contributions," the body said.

After three years in the industry, these super contributions could mean an extra $10,800 at retirement or $17,500 after five years of work.

"Not only would this extra money improve the quality of life for individuals at retirement it would reduce the burden on the age pension," ISA said.

The federal government has alluded to extending the Fair Work Commission powers to establish a minimum set of employment standards for many gig workers, including payment of super.

ISA said it supports moves that uphold the flexibility and convenience of gig work but also ensures a minimum set of employment standards.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said paying gig workers super isn't just the right thing to do, it makes economic sense.

"Being a gig worker should not mean you miss out on the opportunity to save for a decent nest egg at retirement," Dean said.

"These workers are critical to caring for our elderly, delivering food and driving us home, they have every right to share in the benefits of what is meant to be a universal saving system."