ISA questioned over political donations

Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean was caught unaware of a $1600 donation made to the Labor party last year after claiming the lobby group does not make political donations.

During an urgent hearing of the House of Representatives standing committee on economics, Dean was questioned by Tim Wilson over whether political donations made by ISA or its member funds could possibly pass the sole purpose test.

Dean was adamant that ISA does not make political donations.

"ISA doesn't give money to political organisations," Dean said.

But, moments after he made that claim Wilson pointed to Australian Electoral Commission records demonstrating a $1600 donation to the Labor party made by ISA during the 2018/2019 financial year.

Dean could not answer under what circumstances the donation was made, taking the question on notice.

"There seems to be what you said and then what the AEC is reporting. There's kind of a gap," Wilson said.

Dean said he would look into the issue.

Financial Standard understands the $1600 donation in question was actually a ticket to attend Labor's budget reply dinner and ISA spent the same amount attending the coalition's budget dinner that year.

Tickets to such events are not always classified as a donation by the AEC but do appear as publicly available receipts.

"Sunsuper has made donations to the Australian Labor Party, do you think that's consistent with the sole purpose test?" Wilson asked Dean.

Dean said questions on that matter should be directed to Sunsuper, which while an industry fund is not an ISA member.

However, Dean did ask for clarity on what was defined as a donation.

He noted that it is valuable for ISA to buy tickets to budget night events for either political party and questioned whether that would be defined as a donation.

"Events like the budget night or budget and reply speech function provide an opportunity for ISA to engage with policy and law makers," Dean said.

"So we've been asking about donations, we've been asking the wrong question. We should have asked about tickets purchased."

Committee member Jason Falinski was not satisfied with Dean's answers on the issue of whether industry funds and ISA making political donations would pass the sole purpose test.

"I don't think you answered [the question] at all. I'm as confused at the beginning as I was at the end as to what your position is," Falinski said to Dean.

"It should be a yes or no answer."

Falinski then asked that the record reflect that ISA refused to answer the question.

Wilson also asked how much ISA spends on The New Daily, Dean clarified that ISA has no relationship with The New Daily.

"It's a subsidiary of Industry Super Holdings," Dean said.

"We probably need to get Industry Super Holdings in here, good point," Wilson replied.