NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ISA questioned over political donations
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAY 2020   11:40AM

Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean was caught unaware of a $1600 donation made to the Labor party last year after claiming the lobby group does not make political donations.

During an urgent hearing of the House of Representatives standing committee on economics, Dean was questioned by Tim Wilson over whether political donations made by ISA or its member funds could possibly pass the sole purpose test.

Dean was adamant that ISA does not make political donations.

"ISA doesn't give money to political organisations," Dean said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

But, moments after he made that claim Wilson pointed to Australian Electoral Commission records demonstrating a $1600 donation to the Labor party made by ISA during the 2018/2019 financial year.

Dean could not answer under what circumstances the donation was made, taking the question on notice.

"There seems to be what you said and then what the AEC is reporting. There's kind of a gap," Wilson said.

Dean said he would look into the issue.

Financial Standard understands the $1600 donation in question was actually a ticket to attend Labor's budget reply dinner and ISA spent the same amount attending the coalition's budget dinner that year.

Tickets to such events are not always classified as a donation by the AEC but do appear as publicly available receipts.

"Sunsuper has made donations to the Australian Labor Party, do you think that's consistent with the sole purpose test?" Wilson asked Dean.

Dean said questions on that matter should be directed to Sunsuper, which while an industry fund is not an ISA member.

However, Dean did ask for clarity on what was defined as a donation.

He noted that it is valuable for ISA to buy tickets to budget night events for either political party and questioned whether that would be defined as a donation.

"Events like the budget night or budget and reply speech function provide an opportunity for ISA to engage with policy and law makers," Dean said.

"So we've been asking about donations, we've been asking the wrong question. We should have asked about tickets purchased."

Committee member Jason Falinski was not satisfied with Dean's answers on the issue of whether industry funds and ISA making political donations would pass the sole purpose test.

"I don't think you answered [the question] at all. I'm as confused at the beginning as I was at the end as to what your position is," Falinski said to Dean.

"It should be a yes or no answer."

Falinski then asked that the record reflect that ISA refused to answer the question.

Wilson also asked how much ISA spends on The New Daily, Dean clarified that ISA has no relationship with The New Daily.

"It's a subsidiary of Industry Super Holdings," Dean said.

"We probably need to get Industry Super Holdings in here, good point," Wilson replied.

Read more: ISABernie DeanIndustry Super AustraliaIndustry Super HoldingsSunsuperAECAustralian Electoral CommissionAustralian Labor PartyJason FalinskiTim Wilson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
ISA, ME Bank issued please explain
Few funds immune to ERS
Industry funds revise ERS modelling
Early release applications top $9bn
Queensland funds delay merger
ME Bank pays industry funds no dividends
Super CIOs defend illiquid assets
Life insurers prepare for grilling
ISA warns Aussies off locking in losses
Editor's Choice
Challenger launches new retirement tool
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:45PM
Challenger has launched a new tool to help retirees and pre-retirees better understand the financial realities of retirement.
State Street fund purges tobacco, weapons
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
State Street's international equities trust, which tracks MSCI World ex Australia, is set to exclude tobacco and controversial weapons.
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:04PM
Superannuation funds are set to permanently avoid negative tax outcomes upon merging, after an amendment bill sailed through parliament yesterday.
FASEA blame game on in earnest
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:45PM
Both the government and the opposition have been happy to blame one another for the Parliament's failure to pass the FASEA extension bill this week.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something quXUCazB