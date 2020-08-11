NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ISA, Grattan find common ground
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   11:58AM

Industry Super Australia has found some common ground with the Grattan Institute in regards to its report on the effects of the government's Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme.

Part of Grattan's modelling found that millions who accessed the COVID-19 ERS scheme, and don't top up their savings, will be more reliant on the pension and still have less income in retirement.

In response, ISA said they agree with those findings and claim the prospect creates a generational rift between those "getting by on the meagre aged pension" against their children lumped with paying for their parents' retirements.

"The think-tank's retirement modelers have confirmed that of the 2.9 million Australians who have accessed their super early - the lowest income earners will be hit hardest," ISA said.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"The bottom 20% of wage earners will lose $3000 a year in retirement and have little or no change in their age pension entitlement because they are already on the full rate."

ISA went on to say the outcome will remain bleak despite Grattan's modelling relying on that it called "highly questionable assumptions" around the adequacy of retirement incomes prior to the pandemic.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Grattan's modelling assumes everyone retires as a single, entitling them to a higher rate of pension than each member of a couple, and deflates the future value of the pension to CPI - vastly inflating its value relative to community living standards," ISA said.

"It claims all workers continuously receiving the full super guarantee in every year of their working life, despite research showing almost one in three eligible workers are being underpaid their SG entitlements."

ISA went on to support increasing the superannuation guarantee, which is scheduled to lift to 12% over the next five years.

"Grattan's out-of-touch solution to this looming crisis for millions of Australians is to take away the one thing that can boost retirement savings - the legislated super guarantee increases," ISA said.

"The case for lifting the super guarantee as the best way to provide an adequate retirement income to Australia's ageing population, who are living longer, was overwhelming before the Coronavirus downturn."

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean spoke out against Grattan's modelling, calling the think-tank out of touch.

"Lifting the super rate is the only realistic way for the millions who have accessed their super early to make up lost ground before they stop working," Dean said.

"Workers will need every cent they've been promised in super given that we'll all be shouldering the burden of debt that the government has had to take on to support the nation during the crisis."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ERSISAGrattan InstituteIndustry Super AustraliaEarly Release of SuperCoronavirusBernie DeanCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Queenslanders drain super: ISA
Spend your money how you please: PM
ERS payments approach $30bn mark
Statewide overhauls risk management approach
It's your money: Hume calls out Keating
Cyber criminals jump on ERS
ERS continues super drain
ERS sees 300,000 repeat applications
ERS scheme referred to Auditor-General
Pandemic exacerbated retirement confidence: Research
Editor's Choice
Sydney Aussie equities manager trims fees
KANIKA SOOD
A Washington H. Soul Pattinson related global equities manager has trimmed the fees on a newly-launched fund by 15bps.
Boutique launches multi-asset fund
KANIKA SOOD
New Zealand's Milford Asset Management is launching an income-focussed, multi-asset fund to the Australian market, in its third local launch.
AFP charges early release scammers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Federal Police have charged three people with allegedly submitting false claims to gain early access to superannuation under the new COVID-19 measures.
Advice firm awarded international certification
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Shadforth Financial Group has achieved the international fiduciary certification following an assessment by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WiPubzHx