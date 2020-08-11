ISA, Grattan find common ground

Industry Super Australia has found some common ground with the Grattan Institute in regards to its report on the effects of the government's Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme.

Part of Grattan's modelling found that millions who accessed the COVID-19 ERS scheme, and don't top up their savings, will be more reliant on the pension and still have less income in retirement.

In response, ISA said they agree with those findings and claim the prospect creates a generational rift between those "getting by on the meagre aged pension" against their children lumped with paying for their parents' retirements.

"The think-tank's retirement modelers have confirmed that of the 2.9 million Australians who have accessed their super early - the lowest income earners will be hit hardest," ISA said.

"The bottom 20% of wage earners will lose $3000 a year in retirement and have little or no change in their age pension entitlement because they are already on the full rate."

ISA went on to say the outcome will remain bleak despite Grattan's modelling relying on that it called "highly questionable assumptions" around the adequacy of retirement incomes prior to the pandemic.

"Grattan's modelling assumes everyone retires as a single, entitling them to a higher rate of pension than each member of a couple, and deflates the future value of the pension to CPI - vastly inflating its value relative to community living standards," ISA said.

"It claims all workers continuously receiving the full super guarantee in every year of their working life, despite research showing almost one in three eligible workers are being underpaid their SG entitlements."

ISA went on to support increasing the superannuation guarantee, which is scheduled to lift to 12% over the next five years.

"Grattan's out-of-touch solution to this looming crisis for millions of Australians is to take away the one thing that can boost retirement savings - the legislated super guarantee increases," ISA said.

"The case for lifting the super guarantee as the best way to provide an adequate retirement income to Australia's ageing population, who are living longer, was overwhelming before the Coronavirus downturn."

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean spoke out against Grattan's modelling, calling the think-tank out of touch.

"Lifting the super rate is the only realistic way for the millions who have accessed their super early to make up lost ground before they stop working," Dean said.

"Workers will need every cent they've been promised in super given that we'll all be shouldering the burden of debt that the government has had to take on to support the nation during the crisis."

